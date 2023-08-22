Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BSJU stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

