Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 363.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

