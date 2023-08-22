Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 50.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.