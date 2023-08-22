Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0569 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

