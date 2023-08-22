Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1304 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IHYF opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

