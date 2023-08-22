Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1708 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $365.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

