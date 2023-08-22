Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $363.90 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.21.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.