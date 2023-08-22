Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1299 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

