iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.01% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 302,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after buying an additional 255,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 210,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $592.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

