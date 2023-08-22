iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 9.06% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,771,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,357,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period.

BATS:LQDI opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

