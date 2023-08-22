iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

