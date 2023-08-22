Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $204.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.