JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Downgraded by ING Group to “Hold”

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

