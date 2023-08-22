JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Separately, ING Group lowered JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

