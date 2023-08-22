Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) to Hold

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CERT. William Blair downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

CERT opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Certara has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Certara by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Certara by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

