Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target to GBX 8,805

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,145 ($116.68) to GBX 8,805 ($112.34) in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

SPXSY opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $75.57.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

