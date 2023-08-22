JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

JPM opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $434.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.