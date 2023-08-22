JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $434.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

