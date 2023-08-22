JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $236.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. HSBC boosted their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.33.

NYSE GLOB opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $232.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Globant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Globant by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

