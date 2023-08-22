Just Group plc (JUST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on October 4th

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JUST opened at GBX 74.91 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £779.06 million, a P/E ratio of -312.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.45 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128.33 ($1.64).

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

