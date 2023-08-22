Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kellogg in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $61.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $9,625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.