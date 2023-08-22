KeyCorp Comments on National Health Investors, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $55,826,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,037,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 82.7% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 579,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 262,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 142.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.