KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $490.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $517.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

