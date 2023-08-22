Kokoswap Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $82.86 million and $8,076.21 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

