Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRO. StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

KRO opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $974.88 million, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $11,246,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 388,915 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth $2,711,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 2,728 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $25,015.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 2,728 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $25,015.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 4,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -380.00%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

See Also

