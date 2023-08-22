Lancaster Colony (LANC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $184.02 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $143.79 and a one year high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.16.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LANC. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.