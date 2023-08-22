Lantronix (LTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd.

LTRX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.16. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $57,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

