Leerink Partnrs Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 177.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 584,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 113.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 646,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 106,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

