Leerink Partnrs Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.
Solid Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.56.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
