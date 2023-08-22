Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $485.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.84 and its 200-day moving average is $454.00.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.