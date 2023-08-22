Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $296.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.54 and its 200 day moving average is $312.64. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

