Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 421.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.93 and its 200 day moving average is $387.25.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
