Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 898 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.68. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

