Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.5 %

Fastenal stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

