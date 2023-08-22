Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

