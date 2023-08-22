LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Raised to $11.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.15% from the stock’s current price.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LendingClub

LendingClub Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LC stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.92. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 251,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.