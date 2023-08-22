Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limoneira Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $268.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.62. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 777,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 123.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 177,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter worth $3,862,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Articles

