Litecoin (LTC) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $328.57 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $66.28 or 0.00254043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014566 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,568,714 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
