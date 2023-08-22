Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $9.68 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.64. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.68 EPS.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.10.

LAD opened at $300.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at $71,603,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

