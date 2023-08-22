Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $13.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $262.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.74. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 91.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

