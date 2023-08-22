LTC Properties, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

