MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

