MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 151.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 53.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 163,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

