MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $130.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

