Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.75 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and $6,923.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,040.10 or 1.00028984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002518 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000433 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $110,949.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.