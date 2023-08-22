Marvell Technology (MRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $0.27-0.37 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.41.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,521 shares of company stock worth $13,648,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 36,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology



Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

