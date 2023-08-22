Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Materion Price Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Materion’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

