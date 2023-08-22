Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Mativ Stock Down 0.2 %

MATV stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Mativ has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Get Mativ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 91.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.