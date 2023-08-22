Mcashchain (MCASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.83

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Mcashchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $33.47 million and $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mcashchain has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mcashchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.0514991 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mcashchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mcashchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mcashchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mcashchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.