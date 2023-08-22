Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY24 guidance to $5.08-5.16 EPS.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %
MDT stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $541,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Specialty Retail Stocks That Outperformed The Market Last Week
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Are These 3 Travel-Related Stocks Actionable After Big Rallies?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Not Dead Yet: Is Lyft Gaining Ground on Uber?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.