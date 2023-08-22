Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY24 guidance to $5.08-5.16 EPS.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

MDT stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $541,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.