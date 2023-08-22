Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 176,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

